Morocco knock Spain out of FIFA World Cup 2022

Written by V Shashank Dec 06, 2022, 11:23 pm 3 min read

Morocco overcame Spain in the penalty shoot-out (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Morocco beat Spain 3-0 in the penalty shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Spain were dominating the possessions, but it was Morocco who offered a genuine threat in the first half. Achraf Hakimi curled a free kick over the bar, while Nayef Aguerd missed a close-range header. Morocco survived a stoppage-time scare but prevailed in the shoot-out.

Interesting stats from the match

As per Opta, Gavi (18y 123d) is the youngest player to start a knockout game at the FIFA WC since Pele (17y 249d) in the 1958 final. Olmo's 54th-minute attempt was Spain's first shot on target in the concluded fixture. Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech made their seventh WC appearance, the joint-most for Morocco.

A look at the head-to-head record

This was only the second World Cup meeting between Morocco and Spain. The previous meeting during the 2018 group stage ended in a 2-2 draw. Also, Spain had never lost in three previous meetings with Morocco (W2 D1), with their two wins coming in qualifying play-off legs for the 1962 World Cup in November 1961 (1-0 away and 3-2 home).

Unique records for Spain

As per Opta, Spain attempted just one shot in the first 45 minutes against Morocco. It's their fewest attempts in the first half of a World Cup game since at least 1966. Spain faced an African side in a WC knockout match for the first time, having played five times before in the group stages (W3 D1 L1).

Team records for Morocco and Spain

Morocco are the first African side to enter extra time in a World Cup knockout game since Algeria versus Germany in 2014 (lost 2-1). Interestingly, Spain have gone to extra time on seven previous occasions before today in World Cup knockout games. They only went on to progress/win (either in extra time or on penalties) in two of those instances.

Unwanted records for Spain

As per Squawka, Spain have lost four WC penalty shoot-outs, more than any other nation (5-4 vs Belgium in 1986; 3-2 vs Ireland in 2002; 5-3 vs South Korea in 2002; 4-3 vs Russia in 2018; 3-0 vs Morocco in 2022). As per Opta, Spain have become only the second side to not score in a penalty shoot-out after Switzerland versus Ukraine in 2006.

Distinguishable feats for Morocco

As per William Hill, Morocco have become the first African nation to beat Spain at the World Cup since Nigeria in 1998. Morocco are the first African World Cup quarter-finalist since Ghana in 2010. It's also the first time Morocco have reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

A look at Hakimi's scintillating numbers against Spain

As per Squawka, Hakimi recorded 73 touches, four tackles, one interception, and two clearances in the concluded game against Spain. He won six duels, made eight ball recoveries, and had four final third entries.

How did the match pan out?

Spain enjoyed more of the ball but lacked the finishing touch, with Dani Olmo getting his effort pushed over by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco substitute Walid Cheddira wasted a potential game-winner to keep both teams goalless in the extra time. Later, Spain failed to convert each of their three penalties, with Bounou saving two and Hakimi's game-winning Panenka sending them out of the tournament.