FIFA World Cup, France reach round of 16: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 26, 2022, 11:53 pm 3 min read

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as defending champions France beat Denmark to become the first team into the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage. The 23-year-old PSG forward was superb for his side once again with second-half strikes to see his side advance. Andreas Christensen had scored in between Mbappe's brace but the Danish side fell short. Here are further details.

Mbappe equals Messi, Suarez in terms of WC goals

Having played two matches so far in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Mbappe has raced to three goals and is the joint-highest scorer alongside Ecuador's Enner Valencia. Notably, Mbappe also has one assist under his belt. Mbappe now has a total of 31 goals for France in 61 appearances. He has netted seven World Cup goals, equaling Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Breaking down the numbers of Mbappe and Griezmann

As per Squawka, Mbappe clocked a 90.32% passing accuracy versus Denmark. He managed 10 touches in opposition box, won 5 duels, hit four shots on target, and created three chances, besides scoring twice. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann has 63 touches, winning six duels and six ball recoveries. He also made six final third entries, besides four tackles. He assisted once and created three chances.

France script this World Cup record

As per Opta, France have won six consecutive games at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history. France are now the first side to do so in the tournament since Spain in 2010.

How did the match pan out?

In the first half, both sides lacked clinical finishing but France were the superior side. Both keepers made some good saves. After half-time, Mbappe scored as France benefited from a swift counter-attack. Barcelona defender Christensen equalized with a thumping header from a corner. France then sealed the contest four minutes from time with Mbappe scoring from Griezmann's inswinging cross.

Key records scripted in this match

As per Opta, France are the first nation after Brazil to reach the R16 at the WC as reigning champions. Mbappe has equaled Zinedine Zidane's mark of 31 goals. Griezmann has also equaled Zidane in terms of assists (26). Griezmann has created nine chances in the ongoing World Cup. It's the most by a French player after two matches since Zidane in 1998 (9).

Key match stats and standings

France clocked 21 attempts, including seven shots on target. Denmark had two shots on target from 10 attempts. Denmark had the better possession (52%). France have six points from two games and are through. Denmark are third and have to beat Australia next to progress.