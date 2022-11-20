Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete analysis of Group G teams

We have a promising set of nations in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are considered as one of the favorites in this year's WC. Serbia, who were unbeaten during the WC qualification, will look to make it count. Switzerland and Cameroon are in the fray as well. We analyze the teams in Group G.

Information Brazil look unstoppable!

Brazil eased their way to finish on top of the 10-team CONMEBOL Qualifiers (W14 D3). Tite's men have looked invincible ever since the defeat in the 2021 Copa America final to Argentina. Brazil have a serious squad and are well balanced across departments.

Brazil Brazil have a host of stars for the tournament

PSG's Neymar has operated at a different level altogether, fetching 15 goals and 11 assists across contests in 2022-23. Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, and Vinicius Junior add depth and flair upfront. There's five-time Champions League winner Casemiro acing his job as a defensive midfielder at Manchester United this season. Besides, a backline comprising Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Alex Sandro can be hard to breach.

Information Serbia aren't a side to be undermined

Serbia found themselves on top of the European WC Qualifiers table (W6 D2), above Portugal. Plus, they finished atop League B in the Nations League, above Norway, Slovenia, and Sweden. One can anticipate a fast and attacking style of play from Dragan Stojkovic's men.

Serbia Serbia have the firepower to stun their rivals

Ajax midfielder Dusan Tadic is a vital figure. He has managed three goals and 14 assists across competitions in 2022-23, including international football. Strikers Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) have been phenomenal this season. Wing-backs Andrija Zivkovic and Filip Kostic have the pace to run riot down the flanks. In midfield, 27-year-old Sergej Milinkovic-Savic holds a lot of prominence,

Switzerland Switzerland are a hot commodity in Group G

Switzerland have reached the round of 16 in the previous two World Cup editions and will look to advance for a 3rd straight time. They remained unbeaten in European WC Qualifiers (W5 D3), finishing above Italy. As for the Nations League, the Swiss lost their first three matches before winning in succession over Spain, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

Duo Xhaka, Shaqiri hold value for Switzerland

Switzerland have plenty of attacking campaigners. Breel Embolo is likely to take up the number nine role, having proven his worth at Monaco. Veteran Xhedan Shaqiri adds experience in the wings. Noah Okafor and Haris Seferovic are decent options. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is a must-see. The 30-year-old is having a season to remember, with three goals and three assists in Premier League.

Cameroon Most World Cup appearances by an African team

Cameroon marked their WC debut in 1982. They failed to qualify in 1986 but stormed into the quarter-finals in 1990. It remains their best WC finish. They reached the group stage in three of the next four editions, except 2006. Cameroon made group stage exits in 2010 and 2014, before failing to qualify in 2018 Russia.

Qualifiers Cameroon need a positive start to the tournament

Cameroon had a bumpy ride in the CAF Qualifiers. The Indomitable Lions suffered a 0-1 defeat to Algeria at home before scripting a 2-1 overtime win to advance further. Rigobert Song, who was roped in as head coach post the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has plenty of promising personnel who could frustrate Switzerland in their tournament opener on November 24.

Players Cameroon have a potent attack

Veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar is an asset. Karl Toko Ekambi and Moumi Ngamaleu are likely to aid him upfront. Midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is having a sensational run for Napoli in 2022-23, with three goals and six assists across competitions. Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is in the ranks as well. He can push for a place as as starter.