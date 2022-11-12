Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Nunez helps Liverpool thrash Southampton 3-1: Stats

Darwin Nunez slotted a brace as Liverpool torched Southampton 3-1 on matchday 16 of Premier League 2022-23. Roberto Firmino's opener put Liverpool in the lead only for Che Adams to level the scenes minutes later. Liverpool doubled the lead through Nunez with Harvey Eliott making an assist. Nunez added a 3rd from close range from Andy Robertson's assist. Here's more.

Information 78 PL goals for Firmino

Firmino was all over Anfield as he fetched his seventh PL goal in 13 appearances this season, besides three assists. Meanwhile, the Brazilian ace now owns 78 goals in 244 PL appearances.

Do you know? Unique team records from the match

Liverpool have won 10 of the last 11 PL games against Southampton (L1), scoring at least twice in each victory. Southampton have been win-less in nine PL away games against the Reds (D2 L7), since a 1-0 win in September 2013.

Robertson Record PL assists for Robertson

Andy Robertson was instrumental in two of Liverpool's goals in the concluded fixture. As per Opta, he has now equaled Leighton Baines as the defender with the most assists in Premier League history (53). Notably, they are the only defenders with 50-plus assists in the competition's history. Robertson unlocked the feat in his 173rd PL fixture for the Reds.

Milner 600 PL appearances for Milner

Midfielder James Milner recorded his 600th appearance in the top-flight. As per Opta, he became only the fourth player to reach the milestone in the history of the Premier League, after Gareth Barry (653), Ryan Giggs (632), and Frank Lampard (609). A versatile player, Milner owns 19 PL goals in his kitty

Standings A look at the standings

Liverpool (22) trumped Brighton (21) to be seated temporarily sixth in the PL 2022-23 standings (W6 D4 L4). Arsenal (34) and Manchester City (32) occupy the top two spots, respectively. Newcastle United (27) trail them. Relegation-facing Southampton (12) occupy the 18th spot with three wins, as many draws, and nine losses.