Key players ruled out of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nov 02, 2022

Paul Pogba is the latest addition to the list of injured players who are set to miss the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Frenchman Pogba joined Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United but is yet to play a single game. N'Golo Kante was earlier ruled out for France and several other top nations will also be without some key players.

Missing an event like the World Cup is a deafening blow for players and this time around it's no different.

Injuries often take a toll which leads to disruption for clubs, players, and nations alike.

Some interesting names won't be seen during the event in Qatar and this is quite sad for fans.

However, teams need to fight with the resources on offer.

Paul Pogba Pogba needs more time to recover

Pogba, who played a key role in helping France win the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup, will miss the trip to Qatar after as he needs more time to recover from a knee operation. Notably, Pogba suffered a knee injury in July and initially opted not to have surgery. He underwent surgery last month and had recommenced partial training with Juve.

Kante N'Golo Kante to be absent for France

Last month, Chelsea and France mid-fielder N'Golo Kante was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury. He was adjudged to be out of action for four months. Chelsea went on to confirm the news via a statement. Kante played a key role for France in their 2018 FIFA World Cup win.

Reece James England's Reece James won't feature in Qatar

England's star defender Reece James was ruled out of the World Cup. The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury during the Blues' 2-0 win on matchday four of their Champions League match against AC Milan. Chelsea posted an official update, stating that the right-back is expected to be out for eight weeks. England begin their World Cup campaign on November 21.

Jota Diogo Jota ruled out as well

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 25-year-old former Wolves player was taken off on a stretcher in the final moments of Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on October 16. Jota has always been a key figure for Portugal and his absence serves a blow for the Euro 2016 winners.

Alexander Isak Alexander Isak will not be available for Sweden

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak suffered a setback while recovering from a thigh injury and manager Eddie Howe said he will not play again until after the World Cup. "We don't think we will see him again before the World Cup. He has had a setback on his thigh," Howe told reporters last month. New arrival Isak has made just three appearances for Newcastle.