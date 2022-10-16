Sports

England defender Reece James to miss World Cup: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Oct 16, 2022, 03:26 pm 3 min read

James has been a valuable asset in PL since 2020-21 (Source: Twitter/@ReeceJames)

England's star defender Reece James is all set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury during the Blues' 2-0 win in the Champions League match against AC Milan on Tuesday. Chelsea posted an official update on Saturday, stating that the right-back is expected to be out for eight weeks. England begin their WC campaign on November 21. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

James is the latest addition to the list of injured players in England's backline ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

He joins Trent Alexandar-Arnold (Liverpool) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Alexandar-Arnold will miss only two weeks of action, with Walker to be fit in time for the event.

James' absence would hurt England the most, given his efficiency on both attacking and defensive fronts.

Injury James will undergo rehabilitation

James fell to the ground and clutched his knee post a collision with Milan's Theo Hernandez. He tried to shrug off the pain and fight through it but his evening was over. James won't need surgery though and instead will recover in an eight weeks period, as per Chelsea's medical staff.

Twitter Post A saddening news for England fans

Numbers James has been a hot commodity since PL 2020-21

As per Sky Sports, James ranks third among PL full-backs for goals (7) and assists (12) since Premier League 2020-21. Besides, he has attempted 78 shots (fourth-most) and won 22 possessions in the final third (seventh-most). Add to that, the ace defender has attempted 3,430 passes (eighth-most).

England James has made 15 appearances for England in international level

James has made 15 appearances for England at the international level. He debuted in a friendly match against Wales at home, which saw the Three Lions stamp a 3-0 win. He was a part of England's squad that ended up as the runners-up to Italy in Euro 2020. He was also part of England Nations League squad.

Do you know? A look at James' Premier League numbers

James has tallied seven goals and 14 assists for Chelsea. He has kept 19 clean sheets. Meanwhile, he has forced 139 tackles, 62 interceptions, 90 clearances, 394 recoveries, besides winning 423 duels. He has also created 21 big chances and 176 accurate long balls.

Although Ben White is a natural centre-back, he has been acing his role as a right-back for Arsenal this season. He was a part of the Euro 2020 squad and thus, he has some experience up his sleeves of being in a major tournament for England. Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Leicester City's full-back James Justin are promising candidates as well.

Newcastle United's Kieron Trippier could solve England's backline issues as well. He's an all-round player and poses a threat from dead ball situations. As per Sky Sports, he has attempted a league-topping 82 crosses for Newcastle this season. In addition, he is elite when it comes to regaining possession in the middle third.

Standings 2022 FIFA WC: England favorites to emerge from Group B

England are seated in Group B alongside Iran, the USA, and Wales. They play their opener against Carlos Quieroz-managed Iran. Queiroz has previously managed the likes of Real Madrid, Egypt, and Portugal. Up next, they will face the USA, who boast Cristian Pulisic (Chelsea), Brendan Aaronson (Leeds), and Juventus mid-fielder Weston McKennie. Lastly, England will square off in a "Battle of Britain" with Wales.