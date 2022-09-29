Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Presenting the final four teams

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 29, 2022, 03:29 pm 3 min read

Italy reached the final four from a tough Group C (Photo credit: Twitter/@Azzurri)

The 2022-23 edition of the UEFA Nations League has come to its final stage with four teams making it to the last four. There were four groups comprising 16 nations in League A and the likes of Italy, Spain, Croatia, and the Netherlands came out to take the final four places. Here is a detailed analysis of the four teams.

Do you know? When are the next matches?

According to UEFA, the semi-finals of the Nations League will be played on June 14 and 15 resepctively in 2023. Meanwhile, the final and third-place play-off will be taking place on June 18. The draw is yet to be made.

Group 1 Four successive wins see Croatia progress

Croatia topped League A Group 1, having claimed 13 points from 6 matches. They won four, drew one, and lost one game. Croatia started the Nations League with a defeat and a draw before sealing four successive wins. Croatia finished ahead of Denmark (12 points), France (5), and Austria (4). Austria were relegated to League B.

Group B Spain win on matchday 6 to come out

Spain enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over Portugal with Alvaro Morata scoring in the 88th minute on the final matchday. The win saw Spain finish atop League A Group 2. Portugal needed a point to progress but Spain had other plans. Spain collected 11 points with Portugal (10), Switzerland (9), and Czech Republic (4) following suit. The Czechs were relegated to League B.

Group C Italy thwart Hungary to progress

In the potential Group of Death (Group C), Italy managed to progress after a win over Hungary on matchday 6. Hungary needed a point to qualify but Italy thwarted their advancements. Heavyweights Germany and England finished third and 4th respectively. Italy gained 11 points as Hungary finished with 10. Germany accumulated 7 points as England got relegated, being winless across the six games.

Group D Netherlands dominate Group D

In League A Group D, the Netherlands made it out, impressing heavily. They earned five wins and a draw to clinch 16 points. Louis van Gaal's side looked sharp and sorted to dominate the scenes. Belgium finished second with 10 points. Poland (7 points) earned third place ahead of Wales, who lost five matches and drew one. Wales were relegated to League B.

Information Final four: A look at the key performers from these sides

Memphis Depay scored three goals and made an assist for the Dutch, having played four games. For Spain, Marco Asensio impressed with three assists. Giacomo Raspadori shined for Italy, scoring a goal each in the last two games. Veteran Luka Modric scored twice for Croatia.