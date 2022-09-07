Sports

Champions League 2022-23: Erling Haaland smashes these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 07, 2022, 03:18 pm 3 min read

Erling Haaland is the fastest to 25 Champions League goals (Source: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Erling Haaland has continued his supreme run of form for Manchester City in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Haaland was once again on the scoresheet as Man City hammered Sevilla 4-0 in their Champions League Group G clash. Haaland scored brace for Pep Guardiola's side and went on to script several records. Here we decode Haaland's records and provide you with other match results.

Record Haaland becomes fastest player to reach 25 Champions League goals

Haaland is now the fastest player in Champions League history to reach the landmark of 25 goals. He has taken 20 UCL matches to reach the milestone, breaking thre previously held record by Ruud van Nisterlrooy and F Inzaghi. Both these players had taken 30 matches to reach 25 goals.

Do you know? Haaland equals these players in terms of UCL goals

Haaland has equaled the likes of Robin van Persie, Hernan Crespo, Edin Dzeko, Mario Jardel, and Mario Gomez in terms of Champions League goals (25). He also surpassed the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Raheem Sterling, and Sadio Mane (24 goals).

Opta stats More Champions League records for the sensational Haaland

Haaland is now the first Manchester City player to score on both his Premier League debut and Champions League debut for the club. Haaland has also become just the fourth player in Champions League history to score in his first appearance for three different teams (RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and Man City), after Fernando Morientes, Javier Saviola, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Information Haaland has 12 goals for Man City already

In 8 matches for Man City this season, Haaland has raced to 12 goals in all competitions. He has hit 10 goals from just six games in the Premier League. He is the top scorer across competitions in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Matches What about the other matches?

In Group H, Benfica earned a 2-0 win over Maccabi as Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 win over Juventus. Kylian Mbappe netted a brace. In Group F, champions Real Madrid hammered Celtic 3-0. Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Eden Hazard scored for Real. Shakhtar Donetsk beat RB Leipzig 3-0. In Group E, Dinamo Zagreb overcame Chelsea 1-0. AC Milan and Salzburg played out a 1-1 draw.

Group G Group G: City thrash Sevilla; Dortmund win big

Man City earned a massive win with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias scoring for the English champions as well. In Group G's other match, Haaland's former club Borussia Dortmund tamed FC Copenhagen 3-0 to start on a winning note. Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, and Jude Bellingham were the scorers for the German giants.

