Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane has these records within sight

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 24, 2022, 04:42 pm 3 min read

Kane has 185 PL goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has got off to a brilliant start in the Premier League 2022-23 season. The England international surpassed Sergio Aguero in terms of Premier League goals and became the highest scorer for a team in the competition's history. Kane also got to 250 goals for Spurs in all competitions. Here are records that are within his sight.

Why does this story matter?

Kane has been a supreme forward in the Premier League over the years.

He has made it a habit of scoring goals aplenty every season, besides winning the top awards.

Kane has already climbed up the chart in the goal scorers list and could go on to become the best if he stays in the Premier League.

Surpassing Aguero was a special achievement.

Kane has gone ahead of Aguero

With his goal against Wolves on Saturday, Kane managed to steer clear of former Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero (184). With that, Kane now has the most goals for a single club in PL history (185). Rooney is third with 183 goals for Manchester United.

Goals Kane is closing in on Andy Cole

Kane is now eyeing to get past Andy Cole in terms of Premier League goals. Cole scored 187 goals in his Premier League career. He made 414 appearances and also registered 73 assists. Cole is the third-highest scorer and Kane can get past the former star striker, having scored 185 goals in 285 appearances.

Club Kane can join an exclusive club

Kane is 15 short of reaching the 200-goal mark in the Premier League. He could well go on to attain this milestone in the ongoing season. To date, only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (207) have breached the 200-goal mark. Kane can also become the first player to score 200 goals for a single club in the Premier League.

Information Kane can get to 50 PL assists

Kane, who has 43 PL assists, can get to a milestone of 50. Last season, he registered nine assists. The season before that, Kane topped the charts with 14 assists under his belt.

Monthly awards Kane can steer clear of Aguero with this record

Kane is right now the joint-highest receiver of the Premier League Player of the Month award. He shares the tally with Aguero (7 each). Aguero won the award in October 2013, November 2014, January 2016, April 2016, January 2018, February 2019, January 2020. Kane has won in January 2015, February 2015, March 2016, February 2017, September 2017, December 2017, March 2022.

Numbers Kane's overall show in the PL

Having played 285 Premier League games, Kane has netted 185 goals (including two this season). Kane has also registered 42 assists to date. His tally included 28 penalties and one free kick. Out of his 1,058 shots, 465 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 35 times. Kane has created 69 big chances, besides making 185 tackles.