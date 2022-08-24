Sports

Decoding the white-ball stats of Rohit Sharma versus Pakistan

Decoding the white-ball stats of Rohit Sharma versus Pakistan

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 24, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Rohit averages 51.42 against Pakistan in ODIs

India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28. Rohit Sharma returns to lead the Men in Blue after missing the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe. He averages 41.57 against Pakistan in international cricket. The 35-year-old would want to fare well at the upcoming Asian tournament. Here are his stats against Pakistan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rohit is arguably the most talented batter in the modern era.

He is one of the sweetest timers of the ball and is widely hailed for his flair and technique.

The journey from being a middle-order batter to donning the captain's hat wasn't smooth.

However, his perseverance eventually paid off.

India would need Rohit's services with the bat in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Information Rohit owns 790 runs against Pakistan

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has featured in 24 internationals against Pakistan. The senior opener has scored 790 runs at an average of 41.57. However, he has only played white-ball matches against them.

ODIs Rohit averages 51.42 against Pakistan in ODIs

Rohit has slammed 790 runs from 24 ODIs at a remarkable average of 51.42. The tally includes a couple of centuries, the last of which came in the 2019 World Cup (140). It was his 24th century in ODI cricket. Interestingly, Rohit slammed a ton in his last Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan, an unbeaten 111 at Dubai.

T20Is Rohit needs to improve his T20I record

Rohit's T20I record against Pakistan is a cause for concern. He has scored just 70 runs from eight innings at an average of 14.00. His scores against them in this format read as 0, 10, 0, 24, 4*, 2, and 30*. Notably, Rohit has been dismissed by left-arm seamers in each of the last three T20Is against Pakistan.

Asia Cup No Shaheen Afridi to trouble Rohit

As has been the case in the past, Rohit remains vulnerable to the deliveries which come in sharply. In the past, left-arm pacers Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir have uprooted him through this corridor. However, there is no left-armer in the Pakistan squad to trouble Rohit this time. Shaheen will miss the tournament due to an untimely knee injury.