Sports

Asia Cup: India and Pakistan to clash on August 28

Asia Cup: India and Pakistan to clash on August 28

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 02, 2022, 05:12 pm 1 min read

The schedule for the 2022 men's Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been announced. Sri Lanka (host board) will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on August 27 in Dubai. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan would lock horns a day later at the same venue. The final will take place on September 11.

Twitter Post Here is the full schedule

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

Details Key details about the event

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the five confirmed teams for the 2022 Asia Cup. Besides, a qualifier between UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will decide the sixth team for the tournament. The matches at the Asia Cup will be held in the T20 format. The tournament moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to mass civilian protests in SL.

India Asia Cup: India are the most successful side

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup in terms of titles. They have won the tournament seven times (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018). India were crowned champions of the only Asia Cup edition that was played in T20 format (2016). The Men in Blue led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni were unbeaten in that tournament.