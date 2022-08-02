Sports

Fernando Alonso to race for Aston Martin: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 02, 2022, 04:38 pm 3 min read

Alonso will switch from Alpine to Aston Martin (Photo credit: Twitter/@AlpineF1Team)

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso is all set to race for Aston Martin from 2023 onwards in a multi-year contract. Alonso is set to replace Sebastian Vettel, who announced his decision to retire from the sport after this season. The 41-year-old Alonso has been driving for Alpine since 2021 and has done a commendable job so far. Here we decode his career stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 after a two-year hiatus. He has been a champion F1 driver, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

The Spaniard said he has the hunger and ambition to be at the front. He feels with Aston Martin he can fight with the commitment the team has shown.

Alonso also said he had to take this opportunity to win again.

Performance Alonso's performance at Alpine

Alonso finished 10th in the Drivers Standings in 2021. He collected 81 points. He finished among the points in 15 races last season. He also clocked a podium finish (3rd) at the Qatar Grand Prix. He finished outside the Top 10 in five races, besides retiring twice. In 2022, Alonso is placed 10th (41 points). He has finished among the points in nine races.

2022 Decoding his performance this season

Alonso finished ninth at the season-opening Bahrain GP this year. The next four races didn't go as per plans as he retired twice (Saudi Arabia and Emilia Romagna GP) and ended 17th and 11th in Australia and Miami. Since then, in eight successive races, Alonso has earned points for Alpine. His finishes read 9th, 7th, 7th, 9th, 5th, 10th, 6th, and 8th.

Race Sixth-highest race wins in F1

Alonso has the second-highest number of starts in F1 (346) and is only behind Kimi Raikkonen. He is also ranked 6th in terms of most successive race starts. Alonso is placed 6th in terms of most race wins in F1. Lewis Hamilton (103), Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53), Alain Prost (51), and Ayrton Senna (41) are ahead of Alonso (32).

Youngest Fourth-youngest driver to win a F1 race

Alonso is the fourth-youngest driver to win a F1 race. Notably, he had set the record in 2003 (Hungarian GP) aged 22 years and 26 days. Max Verstappen (18 years, 228 days) at 2016 Spanish GP, Sebastian Vettel (21 years, 73 days) at 2008 Italian GP, and Charles Leclerc (21 years, 320 days) at 2019 Belgian GP went on to break Alonso's record.

Records Other records attained by Alonso

At 21 years and 246 days, Alonso is the third-youngest pole-sitter in F1 history. He attained the feat at the 2003 Malaysian GP. Alonso has set 23 fastest laps and is tied alongside Nelson Piquet and Juan Manuel Fangio. Alonso is ranked sixth in terms of being the youngest driver to set a fastest lap in a race (21 years, 321 days).

Podiums Alonso has the sixth-highest number of podium finishes

Alonso is placed sixth in terms of most podium finishes (98). He is behind Hamilton (188), Schumacher (155), Vettel (122), Prost (106), and Raikkonen (103). He is third on the list in terms of most consecutive podium finishes (15) after Schumacher (19) and Hamilton (16). He is also the eighth-youngest to score a podium finish.

Information Other key feats attained by Alonso in F1

Alonso has finished 276 races in his F1 career which is the second-highest after Raikkonen (278). Hamilton (273) is catching up. Alonso is 10th in terms of wins from pole position (14). Alonso has won two F1 Championships (2005 and 2006) with Renault.