Lionel Messi races to 41 career titles: Key stats

Aug 02, 2022

Lionel Messi added another trophy in his rich cabinet after Paris Saint-Germain won the Trophee des Champions 2022. PSG ran 4-0 winners over French Cup champions Nantes as Messi scored their first goal. Neymar netted a brace and Sergio Ramos added the icing on the cake. This is Messi's second trophy with PSG and a 41st in his career (club and country). Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Messi has had an illustrious career so far in both club and international level.

He has enjoyed tremendous success, scoring heavily for more than a decade.

Messi achieved plenty of success with former club Barcelona and will be aiming to make things count at PSG.

He is also the top scorer for Argentina (86) and has recently won two major honors.

PSG 2nd trophy with PSG

PSG won the Ligue 1 2021-22 title under former manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi scored six goals and provided 14 assists. And now, he has got the new season running with a goal in his first match itself, which was a cup final. Against Nantes, Messi scored midway in the first half, taking a deflected pass from Neymar to finish strongly.

La Liga Messi has won 10 La Liga honors

Messi has won 10 La Liga honors with Barcelona. He is the highest scorer in La Liga history with 474 goals in 520 matches. The Argentine also chipped in with a record high 192 assists. Messi holds the record for most goals scored in a season (50 in 2011-12). He also has the record for most assists in a single campaign (21 in 2019-20).

Domestic 7 Copa del Rey honors; 8 Spanish Super Cup wins

Messi has won seven Copa del Rey trophies with Barcelona, who are the most successful side in the competition (31 honors). Messi is the fourth-highest scorer in the competiton (56 goals). He holds the record for most goals in finals (9). Messi also laid his hands onto eight Spanish Super Cups. He is the top-scorer with 14 goals, scoring in most finals (7).

Europe 4 Champions League honors, three UEFA Super Cups

Messi has won four UEFA Champions League honors in his career (all with Barca). Messi, who has 125 Champions League goals, netted a record 120 for Barca. Messi has the second-highest number of assists in the UCL (36). He has also won three UEFA Super Cups with Barca. He is the joint-top scorer in the competition (3 goals).

Do you know? Messi has won three FIFA Club World Cups

Messi has also won three FIFA Club World Cups with Barca. The wins came in 2009, 2011, and 2015. Messi is the joint-highest scorer for Barca alongside Luis Suarez in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Copa America One Copa America trophy with Argentina

Messi won the Copa America honor with Argentina in 2021. The drought came to an end after he reached three finals earlier and lost all of them (2007, 2015, 2016). Messi has played the joint-most matches in Copa America (34). He has the most assists in the tournament (17). Messi has won the most overall man of the match awards (14).

Information Messi helped Argentina win La Finalissima

Messi also helped Argentina win La Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium against Euro 2020 winners Italy in June. The match is a renewal of the contest between the champions of Europe and South America. Messi provided two assists for Argentina, who beat Italy 3-0.

Information FIFA World Youth Championship title and Olympic gold

Messi also won the FIFA World Youth Championship with Argentina in 2005. Messi finished with six goals (highest). He then helped Argentina win the gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.