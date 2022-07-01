Sports

Decoding the 2022 summer transfer window plans of Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has built an excellent Liverpool squad and the ongoing summer transfer window has seen the Reds address key areas. They lost talisman Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich but Liverpool replaced him with Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Takumi Minamino was also shipped off and there are talks of a few more movements as the window progresses. We present the key details.

Carvalho Carvalho signed a five-year deal

Carvalho has signed a five-year contract with the Reds. Notably, Liverpool's move for Carvalho in January 2022 fell through after they ran out of time to complete the deal on Deadline Day. Carvalho scored 11 goals in 38 appearances for Marco Silva's side last season. Overall, he managed 12 goals in 44 matches for Fulham, who are back to the Premier League.

Liverpool have bought a right-back to challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold for the coming years in Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey.

Another promising youngster in Fulham's Fabio Carvalho has joined the club as well.

Liverpool ruled the headlines after signing Nunez from Benfica to bolster the forward line.

They also extended James Milner's contract. Liverpool are in talks of signing a mid-fielder and a few outgoings are expected.

Ramsay Ramsay has joined the Reds

Liverpool completed the signing of Ramsay, paying an initial £4m up front with a further £2.5m in add-ons. The defender has signed a five-year deal at Anfield. Notably, he will link up with Jurgen Klopp's squad for pre-season and the Reds have no plans to loan Ramsay out. "I'm just buzzing and it's a dream come true really to be here," Ramsay said.

Nunez Nunez joined for a club-record fee

Liverpool completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85m. The Uruguayan striker has signed a six-year contract. Notably, the 22-year-old scored 34 goals for Benfica in all competitions last season. As per Sky Sports, Reds paid an upfront fee of £64m which will rise to £85m should Nunez reach a number of milestones outlined in his agreement.

Mane Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane has left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich in a three-year deal. He has joined the Babavrians for a deal worth up to £35m, signing a contract until 2025. Interestingly, Bayern will pay Liverpool an initial £27.5m with a further £5m based on appearances, and another £2.5m based on individual and team achievements. He scored 120 goals and registered 48 assists for Liverpool.

Duo Origi and Minamino have departed the club as well

Divock Origi left Liverpool for AC Milan after spending seven seasons at Anfield. The deal is expected to be announced soon after Origi was spotted in Milan for his medical. He played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019. Meanwhile, Minamino has completed his move to French side AS Monaco. Monaco will pay £12.9m with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Liverpool are said to be interested in Juventus mid-fielder Adrien Rabiot. The former PSG man is aiming to secure a move to a new club this summer. As per The Independent, Juventus wanted Liverpool to include Naby Keita as part of the deal but are now seeking Roberto Firmino. Other reports claim that Keita could be offloaded for Inter's Nicolo Barella.