All-rounder Angelo Mathews ruled out of Galle Test: Details here

Angelo Mathews scored 39 in the first innings against Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews missed the third day's play of the concluded first Test against Australia in Galle. The veteran all-rounder returned COVID-19 positive on Thursday. As a result, the hosts roped in Oshada Fernando as his replacement. The right-hander managed 12(18) before being trumped by Mitchell Swepson. Australia bundled out the visitors on 113 and eventually clinched a 10-wicket win. Here's more.

Mathews is the first detected case of COVID-19 in the ongoing tour.

The Sri Lankan contingent hasn't been tested.

As per protocols, only the players who showcase the symptoms are to undergo the necessary tests.

Aussie coach Andrew McDonald had missed the start of the tour, having contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, Australian cricketers have been following up with rapid antigen tests on non-match days.

Words Here's what SLC's statement reads

"Angelo Mathews tested positive for COVID-19. He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen test conducted on the player, yesterday. The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. Accordingly, he has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following COVID-19 protocols," read a statement issued by SLC. Fernando joined in at the start of Day 3.

Mathews Mathews' absence proved fatal for Lankans

Mathews' unavailability proved costly for the hosts. His replacement, Fernando, showed promise as he hit a four and a six each. However, he was tempted to smash a tossed-up delivery from Swepson which he edged straight to first slip. Mathews, who has belted the Aussies for 640 runs at 40.00, could have saved the Lankans from stooping to a poor total.

First Test How did the first Test pan out?

SL were reduced to 97/5 after electing to bat. However, Niroshan Dickwella (58) and Mathews (39) showed some character to help SL manage 212. For Australia, spinners Lyon and Mitchell Swepson claimed eight scalps among themselves. Fifties from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green propelled them to 321. Aussie spinners made short work of the Lankans thereby paving way for an easy triumph.

Stats A look at Mathews' Test career

Mathews has slammed 6,815 runs across 97 Tests. The veteran averages 45.73 and has 13 hundreds and 37 fifties. At home, Mathews has compiled 3,502 runs while averaging an impressive 44.32. He has clobbered five hundreds and 21 fifties. Versus Australia, the middle-order batter has bashed 640 runs at 40.00. He has a hundred (105*) and four fifties.