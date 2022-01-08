SLC lifts one-year ban; Dickwella, Gunathilaka, Mendis available for selection

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 08, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

SLC lifts suspension from Mendis, Gunathilaka and Dickwella (Photo Credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

The trio of Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka will be soon available for selection as the Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) has removed their one-year ban from international games. The development was confirmed on Friday via a press release by SLC. Last year in July, SLC had imposed a year-long ban on the three for bio-bubble breach during their tour of England.

Context Why does it matter?

During Sri Lanka's England visit, Dickwella, Gunathilaka and Mendis were found in breach of their bio-bubble after a video of them outside their team hotel went viral on Twitter.

Thereafter, an inquiry was set up and they were found guilty.

Subsequently, they were fined 10 million rupees each and were suspended for a year.

They were also suspended from domestic cricket for six months.

Statement SLC on lifting the suspension

"Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to lift the one-year suspension imposed on the above three players from playing international cricket, across all three formats, with immediate effect," a statement from SLC said on Friday. "However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC."

Details Why is the ban lifted?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The latest development came after the three suspended players made a formal request to their board to remove the ban. Upon receiving the request, the SLC asked the doctor, who was appointed by the board to council them during the suspension, for a report. After reviewing the report, the Executive Committee of the SLC decided to lift the suspension with immediate effect.

Information Will the trio play in Zimbabwe series?

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play host to Zimbabwe later this month for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. As per SLC's verdict, Dickwella, Gunathilaka, and Mendis should be considered for the selection. However, they will have to prove their match fitness to be eligible for the same. The three-match series between the two teams will be played in Pallekele from January 16-21.