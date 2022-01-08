Ervine to lead Zimbabwe in ODI series against Sri Lanka

Ervine retained as skipper for Sri Lanka tour (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

Craig Ervine will lead the Zimbabwe squad once again during their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The development was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket board on Friday on their official website. The ODI series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The bilateral tournament will get underway on January 16. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

The upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka is Zimbabwe's first 50-overs tournament since their three-match series against Ireland last year.

Ervine was the stand-in Zimbabwe skipper for Ireland series as well as their three-match T20Is against Scotland in September last year.

With this series, Zimbabwe, as well as Sri Lanka, will have a chance to directly qualify for the next fifty overs World Cup.

Details Two uncapped players named in the Zimbabwe squad

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe have recalled their spin-bowling all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi for the SL series. They have also named two uncapped players in their squad in form of wicket-keeper batter Clive Madande and opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano. They have retained their middle-order duo of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe will be without their seasoned campaigner Brendan Taylor, who bid adieu to international cricket last year.

Information A look at Zimbabwe's squad

Here is the Zimbabwe squad for Sri Lanka: Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Masakadza Wellington, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean

Fixtures Here's the schedule

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be held on January 16. The second game is scheduled on January 18. The third encounter will be played on January 21. All three games will be played at a single venue - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Matches will start at 2:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network.

Super League ODI series part of ICC World Cup Super League

The ODI series between the two teams is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Super League is a new ODI competition introduced by ICC to raise the standard of bilateral 50-over games. Thirteen teams are participating in the event and the top seven teams will earn direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India.

Standings Super League: A look at the standings

England are leading the Super League table with 95 points from 15 matches. Bangladesh are occupying the second spot with 80 points from 12 games. Australia (60), Ireland (50), and India (49) follow suit. The next five spots are occupied by Sri Lanka (42), Pakistan (40), West Indies (40), South Africa (39), and New Zealand (30) respectively.