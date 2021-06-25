England beat Sri Lanka to win T20I series: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 12:44 pm

England win the second T20I by five wickets

England got a crucial win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka to pocket the three-match series 2-0. The Lankans were poor with the bat for a second match in succession and England chased down the target once again. England will be confident in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. For Lanka, they have work to do. Here's more.

ENG vs SL

England get past the line against Lanka

The Lankans were never in the game, losing wickets on a regular basis as they also struggled to hit boundaries. Their first boundary came in the eighth over. Sri Lanka managed 111/7 in 20 overs as Adil Rashid and Mark Wood claimed two wickets each. England were under pressure with the bat, losing four wickets for 36 runs. However, they got the job done.

Duo

Notable feats for Jordan and Rashid

Chris Jordan (1/31) raced to 72 career T20I wickets. The senior pacer has matched the tally of Mohammad Nabi (72 scalps). Jordan has steered clear of Lasith Malinga (13) for the most wickets in England-Sri Lanka T20Is (14). England spinner Rashid (2/24) now has 59 T20I wickets. He has surpassed Nathan McCullum and Mustafizur Rahman in terms of T20I wickets (58 each).

England

Feats for the English batters

Playing his 45th T20I, England opener Jason Roy got a quickfire 17. He has raced to 1,087 runs at 24.15, surpassing Ireland's William Porterfield (1,079). Jonny Bairstow (0) registered his fourth T20I duck. His poor run against SL continued (M4 R15 HS13* AVG7.50) Eoin Morgan (11) became the second batter to get past 200 runs against SL in T20Is (212).

Do you know?

Rashid becomes second-highest wicket-taker for England against SL

Rashid has now steered clear of Stuart Broad (5) in terms of wickets against Sri Lanka (7). He is now the second-highest wicket-taker for England against SL in T20Is.

Information

England keep Lanka under the mat

England have won their third successive T20I series against Sri Lanka. This was also their fifth consecutive T20I win over the Lankans, dating back to the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.