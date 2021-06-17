WTC final: Test numbers of Jasprit Bumrah and Kyle Jamieson

Jun 17, 2021

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship against New Zealand. He will certainly get the required zip on the lively wicket of The Ageas Bowl. Meanwhile, Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson will be assisting the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult in the finale. Let us decode the Test numbers of Bumrah and Jamieson.

Bumrah

A look at the Test career of Bumrah

Bumrah is one of the the most diligent fast bowlers in international cricket presently. Despite being termed a white-ball specialist initially, he has emerged as an exceptional bowler in Test cricket. He has scalped 83 wickets from just 19 Tests at a formidable average of 22.10. Bumrah owns as many as 5 five-wicket hauls and one haul of four wickets.

Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket

Jamieson received his maiden Test call-up in 2020, owing to his terrific numbers in domestic cricket. He made his Test debut in the 2020 Wellington Test against India. The right-arm pacer took four wickets in the match. As of now, he has accounted for 39 wickets from seven Tests at an astonishing average of 15.15. The tally includes 4 five-wicket hauls and one 10-for.

WTC

How did they perform in the WTC?

Bumrah rose to prominence during the inaugural WTC cycle. The 27-year-old took a total of 34 wickets, third-highest for India in the championship. Bumrah averages just 22.41 in nine games with a best match haul of 7/58. Meanwhile, Jamieson is NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in the WTC, having taken 36 scalps from six Tests at a phenomenal average of 13.27.

Information

Bumrah took a hat-trick in the WTC

Bumrah scripted history in India's first series of the championship. In the second Test against West Indies, he became only the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick. Meanwhile, Jamieson's tally of 36 wickets in the first-six Tests is the most by a NZ bowler.

Performance

Jamieson made a mark in the 2019/20 series against India

Jamieson proved his mettle in the 2019/20 series against India. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the two-match series (9). Jamieson was also named the Player of the Match in the second Test for taking a five-wicket haul (first innings). On the other hand, Bumrah was India's leading wicket-taker (6) in the series even though he endured a lean patch.