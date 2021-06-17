WTC final: BCCI announces Team India's Playing XI

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 07:31 pm

WTC final: A look at Team India's Playing XI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India's Playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting June 18. Pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the recent series against England, have returned to the XI. Interestingly, India enter the finale with three seamers and two spinners as Ravichandran Ashwin also receives a call-up.

Information

A look at Team India's Playing XI

Team India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Miss

The players who missed out

India had earlier announced a 15-member squad for the WTC final. Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, and batter Hanuma Vihari have missed out from that squad. Notably, the team management was keen on playing Siraj, who impressed with his match-winning performances Down Under and against England. However, skipper Kohli has picked the trio of Ishant, Shami and Bumrah.

Duo

India's spin duo to play together

There was a lot of debate regarding Team India's bowling combination for the final. Several cricket pundits believed going in with four seamers and one spinner will be lucrative on the lively Rose Bowl track. However, India have counted on the experience of Ashwin and Jadeja. This is only the second time when the duo will play together in a Test in England.

Do you know?

Will the dynamic duo shine for India again?

Jadeja and Ashwin will play together in an overseas Test for the seventh time. India have won four out of six Tests with this combination. They recently won the Boxing Day Test with both Ashwin and Jadeja in the XI.

Details

WTC final: Here are the details

The Indian cricket team will take on New Zealand in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final, starting tomorrow at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Both teams are well stocked in terms of personnel and have the desired experience. Notably, New Zealand will be confident after beating England recently. They had earlier announced their 15-member squad for the finale.