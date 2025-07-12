'No words': 'Punjab '95' director on censorship battle with CBFC

Honey Trehan's much-anticipated film, Punjab '95, starring Diljit Dosanjh , has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since December 2022. The board has reportedly asked for 127 cuts in the movie . Speaking to NDTV, Trehan expressed his frustration over this delay and said that if these cuts are made, "only the trailer will be left." He also threatened to take his name off the project if they were enforced.

Filmmaker's frustration CBFC wants to remove Punjab from the title Trehan also disagreed with some of the cuts suggested by CBFC. He questioned why they wanted to remove Punjab from the title when the story is set in Punjab. "They are Punjabi cops wearing a turban, and they tell me to call them 'Police' and not 'Punjab Police.' Where is the logic?" he asked. He also objected to not being able to mention former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's name in his film.

Film's focus Trehan's clarification on film being political Trehan clarified that Punjab '95 is a historical film focusing on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's struggle and not about any political party. He said, "I have waited and been patient for two and a half years. If you can't express through your art, then where is the democracy? I have no words." The film has been awaiting clearance from the CBFC for two and a half years now.