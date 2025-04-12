CBFC suggested amendments, not cuts: Director on 'Phule' controversy
What's the story
Phule's director, Ananth Mahadevan, has clarified that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) proposed some changes to the upcoming film but suggested no cuts.
"They had suggested some amendments, I wouldn't call it cuts. I want to clarify that there are no cuts as such," he told PTI.
The film's release has been stalled due to the Brahmin community's objections, not because of CBFC's suggestions, he added.
The project stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa.
Reaction
'Phule' director spoke about Brahmins's reaction to the trailer
Speaking about the outrage from the Brahmin community, Mahadevan said they were "carried away by a two-minute trailer."
He maintained that there is nothing objectionable in the movie.
"The protest started between two groups, we wanted to calm them down, and tell them that, 'It has nothing what you people are imagining.'"
"I don't know why this whole storm of conflict and counter-arguments is happening. I think it's a little exaggerated and unnecessary."
Delay
'Phule' release postponed to clear the controversy
Amid the row over the film, the release of Phule, originally slated for April 11, has been deferred.
Speaking about the decision, Mahadevan said, "I would rather they come together and see the film peacefully."
"So, the producer and the distributor got together and thought, 'Let's postpone it for two more weeks and clear all the controversies, talk to the media and let it reach them.'"
Now, it will hit theaters on April 25.
Controversy
CBFC's suggested changes and the Brahmin community's objections
The CBFC had given a U certificate to the makers of Phule on April 7, suggesting changes such as the removal of certain terms and visual modifications.
After the trailer was released, the members of the Brahmin community raised objections, alleging they were portrayed in a poor light.
The film is based on the lives of noted social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.