What's the story

Phule's director, Ananth Mahadevan, has clarified that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) proposed some changes to the upcoming film but suggested no cuts.

"They had suggested some amendments, I wouldn't call it cuts. I want to clarify that there are no cuts as such," he told PTI.

The film's release has been stalled due to the Brahmin community's objections, not because of CBFC's suggestions, he added.

The project stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa.