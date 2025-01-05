What's the story

Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's latest science fiction epic, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, has reportedly been tweaked for the Indian market.

The studio has strategically self-censored certain scenes to cater to Indian sensibilities.

Consequently, the Indian version of Mickey 17 will be four minutes shorter than its original cut.

This decision was taken to ensure a smooth release in India sans major censorship issues from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

CBFC has now passed the film without any cuts.