CBFC approves Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' without any cuts: Report
What's the story
Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's latest science fiction epic, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, has reportedly been tweaked for the Indian market.
The studio has strategically self-censored certain scenes to cater to Indian sensibilities.
Consequently, the Indian version of Mickey 17 will be four minutes shorter than its original cut.
This decision was taken to ensure a smooth release in India sans major censorship issues from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
CBFC has now passed the film without any cuts.
Self-censorship
Studio's strategic move to cater to Indian market
A source close to the CBFC told Mid-Day, "The studio's careful approach reflects a keen understanding of the Indian market and the challenges of catering to a diverse audience."
An insider from the studio elaborated, "We wanted to ensure that Mickey 17 reaches the broadest possible audience. The cultural norms differ from other markets. We avoided delays and ensured that the film's essence remains intact while respecting local sensitivities."
Cut
Makers removed this scene from Indian version
Per Mid-Day, the makers removed one scene featuring a threesome.
Reportedly, in this scene, one version of Mickey (Pattinson) gets intimate with another version, while his girlfriend also participates in the intercourse.
She exclaims, "This is so exciting!"
This scene has reportedly been removed considering Indian sensibilities and edits and disclaimers have been added.
Unaltered narrative
'Mickey 17' narrative remains unaffected by edits
The studio insider stressed that despite these edits, the overall narrative of Mickey 17 remains untouched. They added, "Bong Joon-ho's storytelling is so layered that these edits do not impact the overall narrative."
Based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7, the film revolves around a disposable worker on an ice planet who goes on life-threatening missions.
The film will release in March.