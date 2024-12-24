Summarize Simplifying... In short Ayushmann Khurrana is set to star as 'Prem' in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family romantic saga, chosen for his appeal to family audiences and his "innocence and charm".

The untitled film, deeply rooted in Indian culture, will begin production in 2025 and is expected to release in 2026.

This marks Khurrana's first pure love story, and it will be intriguing to see his take on the iconic role of Prem, traditionally associated with Salman Khan in Barjatya's films.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:03 pm Dec 24, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, the man behind family entertainers like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Vivah, has reportedly found his new "Prem" for an upcoming directorial venture. Salman Khan immortalized the character of Prem in many of Barjatya's films. Now, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been signed to play this iconic role in Barjatya's next film, reported Pinkvilla.

Casting decision

Khurrana's casting aligns with Barjatya's vision

Sources close to the project revealed that Barjatya was looking for an actor who resonates with family audiences for his untitled family romantic saga. "Sooraj ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new age Prem on the big screen," a source told Pinkvilla. The source added that Barjatya believes Khurrana has "the innocence and charm" required for this role.

Production schedule

Barjatya's untitled film to begin production in 2025

The yet-to-be-titled love story, which is deeply rooted in Indian culture, will go on floors in the summer of 2025. "Ayushmann and Sooraj Barjatya have already connected well, and the latter is now looking to cast a top actress to play the part of the female lead in the film," added the source. Once the lead pair is finalized, Barjatya will cast an ensemble for his next directorial venture.

Film release

Khurrana's first pure love story set for 2026 release

The upcoming film will be Khurrana's debut in a pure love story set against a family backdrop. It is slated to hit the big screens in 2026. Over the years, the character of Prem in Barjatya's films has been strongly associated with Khan. Now, it will be interesting to see how Khurrana brings his own flavor to this iconic role in Barjatya's world of pure family romantic drama.