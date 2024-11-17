Summarize Simplifying... In short Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Ajay Devgn initially backed out from the film 'Karan Arjun', leading to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan being cast.

However, SRK returned, stating he had full conviction in the project despite not believing in the story.

The film, originally titled 'Kainaat', was renamed 'Karan Arjun' for better audience resonance and is set to re-release on November 22.

'Karan Arjun' is ready for re-release

When SRK briefly quit 'Karan Arjun,' was replaced by Aamir

By Isha Sharma 02:47 pm Nov 17, 202402:47 pm

What's the story As the iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun nears its 30th anniversary, director Rakesh Roshan is gearing up for a worldwide re-release. In an interview with SCREEN, he called this move a "social experiment" to see if audience tastes have changed over the years. He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had initially backed out of the project and was later replaced by Aamir Khan.

Casting changes

'Nobody believed in this film when I was making it...'

Roshan revealed that both Ajay Devgn and SRK had initially backed out from Karan Arjun. "Only Ajay can answer as to why he backed out from Karan Arjun. Even Shah Rukh had left the film." "He wanted to play the role that Ajay was playing and vice versa, they wanted to change their respective images. But I said I was not making this film to change their images, it's a story that required them to be what they were."

SRK's return

'I couldn't sleep at night...'

Roshan further shared that after both actors walked out of the project, he cast Aamir and Salman Khan. However, SRK later wanted to work with Roshan again. SRK told Roshan, 'I couldn't sleep at night, and even though I don't believe in the story, I will still work with you. I have full conviction.' "Then I told Aamir that I had SRK's dates from the next month so let me start with him, and Aamir agreed," revealed Roshan.

Balanced script

Roshan's casting strategy and set camaraderie

Roshan also spoke about his casting strategy, stressing the need for a balanced script for two heroes. He reminisced about the camaraderie on the set, especially between SRK and Salman, saying "30 years back they had just come and were quite new... We all would sit together, and have lunch together. We would hang out during the outdoor schedule and work as a family."

Title change

'Karan Arjun' was earlier called 'Kainaat'

Roshan also revealed the film was originally titled Kainaat but was later changed to Karan Arjun as they thought the former wouldn't resonate with the audience. In a separate interview with ETimes, Roshan ruled out the possibility of a sequel or a remake but added, "I were to think of an alternate jodi for the movie today, I would cast Hrithik Roshan as Karan and Ranbir Kapoor as Arjun". The film will hit theaters once again on November 22.