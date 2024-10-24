Summarize Simplifying... In short The sets of Bigg Boss 18 and Sikandar, where Salman Khan is currently filming, have ramped up security measures due to ongoing threats.

Alongside government-provided Y+ security, an additional 50 private guards are on site, bringing the total to nearly 70.

Mobile phones are banned, surveillance cameras are in place, and strict checks are conducted at all entry and exit points to ensure Khan's safety.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for three projects

70 guards, surveillance cameras: Salman's security beefed up on sets

By Isha Sharma 08:35 am Oct 24, 202408:35 am

What's the story Amid constant death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's safety has become the top priority for producers. The actor is currently working on three projects: Sikandar, Bigg Boss 18, and a cameo in Singham Again. Despite the threats after politician Baba Siddique's shocking murder on October 12, Khan has reportedly told the makers of Sikandar and Bigg Boss that he will continue filming.

Security measures

'Sikandar,' 'Bigg Boss' sets built in close proximity

The sets of Bigg Boss 18 and AR Murugadoss's Sikandar have been built in close proximity at a suburban location, reported Mid-Day. Further, when Khan started shooting for his Singham Again cameo on October 22, director Rohit Shetty ensured that the set was built within the same venue. To note, Khan will be seen in the post-credit scene of Singham Again, releasing on November 1.

Additional precautions

'Sikandar' set follows similar security protocols

Reportedly, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is also following similar security protocols on the Sikandar set. A source told Mid-Day, "Mobile phones have been banned from the premises. Surveillance cameras were put in place on both Sikandar and Singham Again's sets to monitor the vicinity." These measures are being taken to ensure Khan's safety as he continues to work on his projects amid constant threats.

Enhanced protection

Nearly 70 guards are protecting Khan

Along with the Y+ security detail provided by the government, Khan is also protected by an additional 50 private security guards. A source from the set revealed that the Singham Again set was heavily guarded with nearly 70 guards keeping an eye on every movement. "There were checks at every entry and exit point," they added. The actor is expected to shoot for one more day under these heightened security measures.