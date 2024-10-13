Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt, who was deeply affected by the sudden halt of 'Inshallah', hopes for its revival due to its compelling love story.

Despite the setback, she is now collaborating with Bhansali on a new project, 'Love & War', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Additionally, Bhatt is currently seen in 'Jigra' and will appear in Yash Raj Films's 'Alpha'.

Alia trusts SLB's decision regarding 'Inshallah'

'It's a brilliant story': Alia Bhatt hopes for 'Inshallah' revival

By Isha Sharma 03:13 pm Oct 13, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Inshallah being shelved, in which she was to star opposite Salman Khan. The project was reportedly scrapped due to creative differences between Khan and Bhansali. In an interview with The Lallantop, Bhatt said she had faith in Bhansali's decisions, saying, "Whatever Sanjay sir decides will be the best for the film."

Bhatt was deeply affected by 'Inshallah' cancelation

Bhatt said, "I hope he makes the film someday because it is a brilliant story. It is a lovely love story." Earlier, Bhansali revealed to The Hollywood Reporter India that Bhatt was extremely affected by the abrupt stop of Inshallah. He described her reaction as, "She broke down, she cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room." However, despite the setback, Bhatt and Bhansali are now working on another project together titled Love & War.

More about 'Love & War' and Bhatt's other projects

Bhansali-Bhatt's Love & War will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. In addition to that, she will be seen in Yash Raj Films's Alpha, which co-stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari. She is currently seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina, a film centered on the bond between a brother and a sister. It hit theaters on October 11.