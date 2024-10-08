Alia Bhatt 'cried, locked herself' when 'Inshallah' was shelved: Bhansali
Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently opened up about actor Alia Bhatt's struggle with the cancelation of their film Inshallah. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he said Bhatt "broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room" when the project was suddenly shelved. He also spoke about her first reaction to being offered the role of Gangubai in his Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Bhatt's transition from 'Inshallah' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Bhansali recalled the conversation he had with Bhatt after a week of the Inshallah cancelation. He said, "I called her up after one week, and I said you are playing Gangubai. She said, 'From Los Angeles, where I was supposed to be playing the character (in Inshallah), I have come to Kamathipura. How do I do it?'" "I don't know this character." "I said, 'Do you trust me...Then I'll tap into that strong woman in you.'"
Bhansali's faith in Bhatt's acting prowess
Bhansali also revealed his faith in Bhatt's ability to play the brothel madam, Gangubai. He said, "How do you tap into an actor who says, 'I didn't know I could play the brothel madam. I didn't know I had a lower pitch...I've started enjoying sir.' And she just flew into the role." "She even today sometimes talks like Gangubai. It's so much a part of it. It's so beautiful to have believed in her."
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Bhatt-Bhansali's future collaboration
Released in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a Bhansali-directed crime drama with Bhatt in the titular role. The film tells the story of Gangu, sold into a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. It also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn. The actor-director duo is set to collaborate again on Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.