Entertainment 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' only Indian film to premiere at Berlin Film-Festival

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' only Indian film to premiere at Berlin Film-Festival

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 01:12 pm

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is Alia Bhatt's second film to be showcased at Berlin Film Festival

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming venture Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will be premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival. The organizers of the prestigious event, which will be held in February next year, announced this great news while mentioning that the much-awaited biographical crime drama is the only Indian film selected to be shown at the Berlinale Special Gala section this year.

Significance Why does this story matter?

This movie marks Bhatt's second stint at the noteworthy film festival after Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar-directorial had got its world premiere at the event almost a week before its theatrical outing in India. The situation might be the same this time too, as the film is poised for a February 18 release and the festival will be held from February 10 to 20.

Reaction ''Gangubai Kathiawadi' story has been very close to my heart'

Expressing his excitement, Bhansali said, "The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible," adding that it's a matter of "pride and honor" to get his film showcased at such a renowned platform. Bhatt, on her side, felt "grateful to be part" of such a "wonderful team."

Information Film will engage and appeal to global audience, feels producer

Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, Gangubai Kathiawadi producer, said," I am proud to associate with Mr. Bhansali. Alia has given a great performance and I am thankful to Ajay Devgn too for being a part of this project. It's a story that will engage and appeal to global audience." The film festival's artistic director Carlo Chatrian elucidated why they chose the film.

Quote 'An exceptional woman dragged into exceptional circumstances'

"From the very beginning we were taken by the story of Gangubai, an exceptional woman dragged into exceptional circumstances. We are happy to premiere Gangubai Kathiawadi and continue the tradition of the Berlin Film Festival being a special setting for Indian movies," Chatrian added.

Fact 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks second collaboration between Bhatt, Devgn

Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the story of a young girl in Kamathipura, Mumbai, who faces hardships in life and becomes a dreaded brothel madame. The story has been inspired by renowned writer Hussain Zaidi's work Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It marks the second collaboration between Bhatt and Devgn, who will be seen together in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR on January 7, 2022.