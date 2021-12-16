Entertainment 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan's 'Vaada Thambi' review: Suriya grabs attention, energetic number

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 12:00 pm

Makers of Suriya's upcoming venture Etharkkum Thunindhavan have released a lyrical video of the film's first single Vaada Thambi. D Imman has composed the music, while Anirudh Ravichander and GV Prakash have done the vocals. The film is one of the most awaited projects of Kollywood, as it marks the Jai Bhim actor's first theatrical outing after two years. Here's our review.

The song starts off with a thumping sound of a percussion instrument, which is perfectly represented in the visuals with a swag entry of Suriya in rear view. We hear Prakash's vocals first, then Ravichander's follows. Their strong and distinct voices go perfectly well with the music. The chorus that comes soon after adds an extra zing, packing the song with a punch.

Visuals Music video is colorful with engaging elements

The video is equally energetic with a blend of BTS moments, song recording and a few clips from the film. Baba Baskar's choreography stands out and it is almost impossible for listeners to not shake a leg while seeing them perform on screen. Vignesh Shivan, who has emerged to be a promising lyricist these days, has delivered a tremendous work in Vaada Thambi.

Verdict Song is a perfect kickstart to the film's promotions

The song gives us a glimpse of Etharkkum Thunindhavan's charm and has already hit more than one million views within 24 hours of its release. This is not a surprise at all. Overall, this number rolls out a solid carpet for the movie and makes us excited about what is in store in this 2022 outing. Verdict: The foot-tapping energizing number bags 4 stars.

Details Pandiraj and Suriya are collaborating for the second time

After Pasanga 2, Suriya is joining hands with director Pandiraj for the second time for Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Notably, he also had made a cameo appearance in the director's Kadaikutty Singam. Set to be released on February 4, the film has Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady, while Sathyaraj, and Saranya Ponvannan will be seen in pivotal roles. Vinay Rai will play the main antagonist.