Entertainment Not Anushka Sharma, Triptii Dimri to play Jhulan Goswami now?

Not Anushka Sharma, Triptii Dimri to play Jhulan Goswami now?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 11:15 am

Anushka Sharma won't be leading Jhulan Goswami's biopic anymore, THIS actress will

India's top female cricket all-rounder Jhulan Goswami was set to get her biopic, Chakdah Express, with Anushka Sharma essaying the lead role. Although the news broke out last year, no development had been reported for the longest time. Now, it's being said that Sharma won't be making her acting comeback with this film. Instead, Bulbbul actress Triptii Dimri will be replacing her. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rumors of Sharma training to play the former Indian captain onscreen surfaced when the actress was spotted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata back in January 2020. Sharma, donning India's cricket jersey, was captured having a chat with Goswami herself. The movie was said to be called Chakdah Express, as it's the pacer's nickname. It would have marked Sharma's big onscreen return after 2018's Zero.

Twitter Post These images went viral back in 2020

.@AnushkaSharma is reportedly set to portray former Indian women’s cricket team captain, Jhulan Goswami in her next. She is currently being trained by Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’ father, Ivan Rodrigues, and Indian cricket coach Prashant Shetty. pic.twitter.com/ncERJFaY0l — Anushka Sharma Club. ™ (@ClubAnushka) January 12, 2020

Changes Not theatrical release, movie to be Netflix Original now

Although the NH10 star was prepping in full force, the COVID-19 pandemic and her pregnancy understandably halted the process. But the movie is not getting shelved, instead it would be packaged a little differently. Apart from Dimri leading the show now, the movie will be a Netflix Original and not get a theatrical release, as was previously thought, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Other aspects Sharma still associated with project, but as producer

Also, the Paatal Lok co-producer has only dropped out of the acting aspect of the venture. Reports suggest she will be on board as a producer for Chakdah Express [if this title is retained]. The project is being backed by Sharma and her brother Karnesh's Clean Slate Filmz alongside Sony Pictures. The siblings had also produced Bulbbul. Prosit Roy (of Pari-fame) will be directing.

Story This will be plot of the much-awaited biopic

As per reports, the story will follow the former Indian women's captain emerging as a world-class player from her hometown in Chakdah, Nadia district in West Bengal. The climax would be India women's World Cup final match against England at Lord's in 2017 where Goswami and co. were narrowly defeated. Notably, in 2017, Susanta Das was supposed to make a Hindi biopic on Goswami.

Do you know? Dimri is booked and busy with exciting projects

The Laila Majnu star, meanwhile, is booked with several interesting roles. Apart from starring opposite Shahid Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial, Dimri will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She will further feature in Qala alongside Babil, son of late Irrfan Khan.