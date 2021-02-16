-
Karan Johar's DCA squad welcomes 'Bulbbul' star Tripti Dimri
Karan Johar's new venture, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), has acquired its first talent by signing Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri.
DCA, a collaborative space between Johar's Dharma Productions and talent management agency Cornerstone, was launched to promote budding talent.
On Monday, he had said that DCA hopes to support four new talents. They can be actors, directors, or even artists from the field of music.
I am brimming with excitement, wrote Dimri
Sharing the news on Instagram, Dimri wrote, "I'm brimming with excitement as I write this & with multiple butterflies in my stomach! Honored, grateful & all things wonderful for being a part of #DCASquad and embarking on this journey with the best of the best. (sic)"
Dimri, who debuted with 2017's Poster Boys, promised to continue working hard and entertain everyone.
Here is what Dimri posted on Instagram
Johar was equally thrilled, hailed Dimri's talent
Like Dimri, the ace filmmaker also seemed excited. He praised the young actor's performances in Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
"She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright! (sic)" he penned.
In another post, he wrote Dimri has "the spark to start a fire."
These talents garnered immense love in short time: Johar
In an earlier post, Johar had explained the idea behind DCA, saying that they have always wanted to support new talent.
He also said that the four talents who would be introduced have "garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work" in just a short span of time.
"The energy they bring on screen is electric," he had boasted.
His post can be read here
Dimri's career got the much-needed boost
Although Dimri's debut movie failed at the box office, she garnered attention with her role of Laila in Laila Majnu. The movie was a modern-day retelling of the classic love story.
She also left a mark with Bulbbul, which was produced by actor Anushka Sharma.
Now that DCA has brought her on board, Dimri seems poised for bigger and better opportunities.