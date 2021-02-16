Karan Johar's new venture, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), has acquired its first talent by signing Bulbbul actor Tripti Dimri. DCA, a collaborative space between Johar's Dharma Productions and talent management agency Cornerstone, was launched to promote budding talent. On Monday, he had said that DCA hopes to support four new talents. They can be actors, directors, or even artists from the field of music.

Quote I am brimming with excitement, wrote Dimri

Sharing the news on Instagram, Dimri wrote, "I'm brimming with excitement as I write this & with multiple butterflies in my stomach! Honored, grateful & all things wonderful for being a part of #DCASquad and embarking on this journey with the best of the best. (sic)" Dimri, who debuted with 2017's Poster Boys, promised to continue working hard and entertain everyone.

Instagram Post Here is what Dimri posted on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by tripti_dimri on February 16, 2021 at 4:43 pm IST

Statement Johar was equally thrilled, hailed Dimri's talent

Like Dimri, the ace filmmaker also seemed excited. He praised the young actor's performances in Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. "She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright! (sic)" he penned. In another post, he wrote Dimri has "the spark to start a fire."

Details These talents garnered immense love in short time: Johar

In an earlier post, Johar had explained the idea behind DCA, saying that they have always wanted to support new talent. He also said that the four talents who would be introduced have "garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work" in just a short span of time. "The energy they bring on screen is electric," he had boasted.

Instagram Post His post can be read here

Instagram post A post shared by karanjohar on February 16, 2021 at 5:49 pm IST

Work Dimri's career got the much-needed boost