Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 12:43 am

The Mission: Impossible 7 crew is about to get a break, thankfully. That is because determined actor-producer Tom Cruise has Paramount Pictures tapping his back to share his unflinching focus to the 'maverick' of an aviation film that they have created. Yes, the star will resort to promoting Top Gun: Maverick, the highly-anticipated sequel to the smash hit 1986 movie after wrapping MI7.

Release Paramount moving ahead with press tour

The reason behind the shift in focus is Paramount's decision to stick to the current release schedule for Top Gun: Maverick. The film will release on July 2. This means that the press tour for this aviation masterpiece will go unabated, requiring Cruise to participate as soon as he is done filming MI7. This hampers the back-to-back Ethan Hunt's filming plan.

COVID-19 plan Paramount is hoping Biden administration changes circumstances

Paramount's President of Distribution, Chris Aronson, is relying on President Joe Biden's administration to make America safe again for watching Top Gun: Maverick in theaters. "I think the next two months are critical, and whether the new administration can implement a robust vaccination plan. If Biden's 100 million vaccines in 100 days works, then I think we'll be in good shape," Aronson said.

Shooting done Meanwhile, 'MI7' director posted image from the desert

MI7 director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning image of a desert landscape, dotted with a caped horserider. In that post, McQuarrie thanked the citizens and the government of Abu Dhabi for streamlining filming formalities. The crew pulled off the Middle East shoot schedule successfully and is returning to London to apply "finishing touches".

Storyline Cruise's Maverick won't be out of Top Gun's guilt soon