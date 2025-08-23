Rajeev Shukla talks about progress of international stadiums in UP

The construction of a state-of-the-art international stadium in Varanasi is progressing at a rapid pace. The announcement was made by Rajeev Shukla , Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ), in a video shared by the UP T20 League. He also said that the renovation work at Ghaziabad and Kanpur stadiums is underway.

Future plans Kashi will also host First-class cricket: Shukla Shukla assured that the construction work at Kashi Stadium would be completed within the stipulated time. He said, "After the construction is completed, Kashi will also be able to host First-Class cricket." This development is part of a larger plan by the Uttar Pradesh government to provide more venues for sporting events in the future.

Renovation update Renovation of other venues Along with Kashi Stadium, the Ghaziabad stadium and Green Park in Kanpur are also being renovated. Shukla revealed that a modern drainage system is being installed at these venues while the enclosure and seating area will also be expanded. He credited the UP government for their support in this initiative to upgrade sports facilities across the state.

Tournament review Smooth conduct of UPT20 league Shukla expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the ongoing UPT20 League at Ekana Stadium. He acknowledged that while attendance has been low, many are watching matches on TV and social media. "The most pivotal is that we are able to provide an opportunity to hundreds of players to showcase their talent," he said, adding IPL franchise representatives are closely observing these upcoming players.