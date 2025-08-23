Rajeev Shukla shuts down Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli retirement rumors

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has dismissed rumors of a potential farewell series for Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . The speculation came after India's recent Test tour of England. However, Shukla clarified that both players are still very much part of the ODI setup as Team India gears up for the next ODI World Cup in late 2027.

Retirement policy 'Why are you talking and worrying about their farewell?' "They haven't retired, haven't they? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing One-Dayers. They haven't taken retirement, so why are you talking and worrying about their farewell?" Shukla said in a video shared by the UPT20 League. He further clarified that the BCCI's policy is clear: it won't ask anyone to retire; such decisions are left to the players themselves.

Farewell match 'We'll cross the bridge when we come to it' Responding to a query about arranging a farewell match for the two players, Shukla said, "We'll cross the bridge when we come to it. You are already arranging their farewell!" He stressed that both players are in good shape and playing well. Rohit and Kohli have not played ODI cricket since IPL 2025, with their next series being the upcoming tour in Australia.

Format switch Farewell match talks reminiscent of Tendulkar's farewell Both Kohli and Rohit have already retired from Test cricket and T20 Internationals. The talk of their farewell matches has been doing the rounds, drawing comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar's farewell at Wankhede Stadium in 2013. Shukla stressed that these discussions are premature given their current fitness levels and performance in ODIs.

Upcoming matches Kohli, Rohit's participation in domestic tournament crucial for ODIs The BCCI is yet to confirm if Kohli and Rohit will play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic tournament. Their participation could be key to their chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup. Shukla reiterated that both players are still active in ODI cricket and any talks about their retirement or farewell matches are premature at this stage.