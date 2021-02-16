Rajkummar Rao, who faced supernatural powers in Stree, is stuck with a similar problem in the upcoming movie Roohi. The trailer of the movie dropped today. The movie, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, is scheduled for a release on March 11, 2021, making it the first major film to hit screens after the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters. Here's more.

Trailer 'Roohi' promises scares and laughs in equal amounts

The trailer talks about a witch, who abducts brides soon after their wedding. Rao and Sharma, two boys from the village are shown to have shouldered the responsibility of saving the victim brides. Things take a scary (and funny) turn when they themselves get stranded with her in a jungle. The trailer hits the right notes in the VFX, prosthetics, and background score departments.

Instagram Post The cast shared a new poster before the trailer launch

Details All cliches of horror movies have been exploited

Evidently, Roohi has put all cliches linked to Bollywood horror to play. Right at the trailer's beginning, we see the ulte paer walk of a 'witch.' To add spookiness, Kapoor is shown with unkempt hair, there are bruises all over her face, and she also does a 180-degree head-turn at one point. The makers have claimed that this time "Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga."

Do you know? Makes of 'Stree' are back with 'Roohi'

Roohi has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and is directed by Hardik Mehta. The producer had earlier made it clear that he will take the legacy of Stree forward. Vijan, reportedly, is also planning a third film on the same lines with Varun Dhawan.

Pandemic effect The film's release was delayed due to the pandemic