Pratik Gandhi's 'Bhavai' to now release on October 22

Directed by Hardik Gajjar and backed by Pen Studios, the film was earlier set to open in cinemas on October 1

Musical drama Bhavai, featuring Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story star Pratik Gandhi, will now be released theatrically on October 22. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film was earlier set to open in cinemas on October 1. The decision to reshuffle the release came days after the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of cinema halls from October 22.

Film

Film is about the popular folk theater form from Gujarat

"Team Bhavai thanks the Government of Maharashtra for reopening theaters. Bhavai to release on October 22," the makers stated. The film, about the popular folk theater form from Gujarat, was earlier titled Raavan Leela (Bhavai). Last week, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a show-cause notice to the makers for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film.

Modification

A sequence of the film was criticized by the audience

After the film's trailer was released, the makers made two modifications- changed the title of the movie to simply Bhavai and removed a sequence showing two theater actors, playing the roles of Ram (Ankur Vikal) and Raavan (Gandhi), in an off-stage conversation with each other. The sequence was removed after it was criticized by a section of the audience for being allegedly offensive.

Entertainment

Confident that 'Bhavai' will entertain the audience: Director

According to the CBFC, the makers changed the title in the trailer and also included portions "deposited" with the film body. Bhavai also stars Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Gajjar had said that the team is confident that Bhavai will entertain the audience. The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

Background

Gandhi's Gujarati film 'Wrong Side Raju' had won National Award

The film has been produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures. Gandhi has previously acted in Hindi movies Loveyatri and Mitron, and Gujarati films like Bey Yaar and Wrong Side Raju, which won the National Award for the best feature film in Gujarati.

Information

Gandhi to pair up with Vidya Balan for 'Lovers'

Meanwhile, Gandhi will pair up with actor Vidya Balan for a new project titled Lovers which will mark their first-ever collaboration. Lovers will be helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an advertisement filmmaker, who is making her film debut with this.