Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 21, 2021, 08:30 pm

Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Sherni, has signed up a new project. Titled Lovers, this will have her teaming up with Pratik Gandhi, and this marks their first ever collaboration. Gandhi, who is called the king of OTT platforms due to the massive success of his web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, is also expecting the release of Bhavai.

Film will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Coonoor

Lovers will be helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an advertisement filmmaker, who is making her film debut with this. The project will start its production soon. A confirmed date has not been revealed yet. "While the dates are still being finalized, the film that challenges patriarchal norms will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Coonoor-the beautiful hill station in Tamil Nadu," said a source.

Balan's last outing, 'Sherni,' was pretty well-received by critics, viewers

Ellipsis Entertainment is backing Lovers, plot details of which have been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Balan's last outing Sherni was pretty well-received by both critics and viewers. It also earned her a Best Performance Female (Feature) trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021, which was announced last month. Further, we had given four out of five stars in our review.

'Jalsa': Balan is now busy with this Suresh Triveni directorial

After Sherni, Balan came aboard another project, called Jalsa. Shefali Shah is her co-star and Suresh Triveni, director of Balan's successful venture Tumhari Sulu, is helming this movie. It's being backed by Sherni producer-duo T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Filming of Jalsa started around August. Manav Kaul will make a special appearance in this film, which also co-stars Rohini Hattangadi and Iqbal Khan, among others.

Gandhi's next film 'Bhavai' will hit theaters on October 1

Meanwhile, Gandhi's next film Bhavai is slated to release in theaters on October 1. Currently in the post-production stage, the Hardik Gajjar-film recently faced trouble for its name. It was initially called Raavan Leela, but it had to be changed after several social media users accused makers of hurting religious sentiments. Pen Studios, which is backing Bhavai, released a statement in this regard today.

