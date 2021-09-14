'Ishq Fitoori' review: Pratik Gandhi leads this rustic, sweet track

Written by Shreya Mukherjee

'Ishq Fitoori' from 'Bhavai' is a cheesy romantic track

Following the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, a lot of expectation is riding on Pratik Gandhi's first Hindi movie as a lead. Makers changed its title from Raavan Leela to Bhavai this morning, along with releasing a new romantic track, titled Ishq Fitoori. Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song features Gandhi and Aindrita Ray in the music video. Here's our review.

Song

Mohit Chauhan's sticky voice meshes well with romantic lyrics

Going all out in the romantic genre, the song is (too) sweet. You can almost touch the honey oozing out of the composition if your imagination allows it. Shabbir Ahmed has both composed the music and written the lyrics for the track. And, Chauhan's voice perfectly complements the melody expected out of the piece. The tunes are similar to Dil To Baccha Hai (Ishqiya).

Video

MV is a montage of romantic moments between the leads

The 2.25-minute music video gives us only glimpses into the love story of the characters played by Gandhi and Ray. In the beginning, it seems only Gandhi is bedazzled by Ray but as the song progresses, we see them courting each other. Their chemistry is pretty decent. The scene with the glow worms is noteworthy. But there is nothing extraordinary about the clip.

Comments

Ray needs to prove her acting mettle in the movie

Reportedly, Bhavai will try to comment upon the duplicitous standards of society. Gandhi plays Raja Ram Joshi, who plays Raavan in the local Ram-Leela. He will fall in love with Ray's character who plays Sita in the annual event. So their chemistry has to be top-notch. Ray didn't get to do much in the song but we expect her to shine in the movie.

Verdict

'Bhavai' releases in theaters on October 1

The track is pleasant, however not entirely worthy of playing on loop. Given the Hardik Gajjar-directorial is a musical, we'll be waiting for the upcoming songs. Notably, the movie has already been to the India Film Festival of Alberta (IFFA), Canada back in 2019. Now it releases in Indian theaters on October 1. Verdict: Ishq Fitoori song gets 3.5/5 and video receives 3/5.