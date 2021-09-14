These actors started out in Bollywood with negative roles

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 05:16 pm

These Bollywood actors executed negative roles with perfection only to become beloved protagonists later

Back in the old days, we used to have menacing villains in Bollywood movies who would play the bad characters, always. But we have come a long way since then, and now actors are not restrained to just one kind of role. But many, who are stars today, started their careers with dark or grey roles, only to earn credibility as the protagonist later.

#1

Spine-chilling: Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr,' 'Baazigar,' 'Anjaam'

Debuting on the big screen with Deewana in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan took a bold step when he signed on to play the anti-hero in Baazigar. But the film's success and SRK-Kajol's jodi only cemented his place in the industry sans danger of typecasting. He then played the bad guy (again) in Anjaam and Darr and his head-tilted delivery of "K..k..k..Kiran" still remains iconic.

#2

Priyanka Chopra went the grey-way to showcase her acting prowess

After playing the second female lead in her first two Hindi movies (The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Andaaz), Priyanka Chopra astounded the audience with her villainous act in 2004's Aitraaz. Her ability to draw out hatred for her character from the viewers shows just how good she was. Interestingly, her debut in Hollywood was also in a negative role, in Baywatch.

#3

Horror Queen of Bollywood Bipasha has played many dark characters

Moving on, Bipasha Basu might be known as the Horror Queen of Bollywood today for her long list of horror movies, but the sultry actress began her acting journey in a negative role. She stood her ground in Abbas-Mustan's thriller Ajnabee among heavyweights like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Then, she stunned everyone as the dangerous Sonia in the romantic/erotic thriller Jism.

#4

Vidyut Jammwal became today's action hero after wowing as antagonist

The last entry on the list is new-age action hero Vidyut Jammwal. The 40-year-old had made his presence known as the muscular and agile antagonist in his debut venture Force. People were impressed to see a villain who could match John Abraham's muscle strength onscreen. But this was only the beginning as the star has now established a separate genre of action movies.

Do you know?

Salman Khan's debut performance is the special entry

And, we have Salman Khan as a special entry. Bhai of Bollywood debuted in a supporting role in Rekha and Farooq Shaikh-led Biwi Ho To Aisi, playing a grey character (who undergoes redemption later). Notably, it's the only film where Khan played a negative character.