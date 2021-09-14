Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut to play Goddess Sita

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee

Kangana Ranaut, internet's favorite choice for playing Sita, has been signed for the role

After seeing her fight male patriarchy and rising to power in Thalaivii, you will see Kangana Ranaut in another powerful character again. The 34-year-old Himachal Pradesh native has been roped in to play Goddess Sita in a film that has been named The Incarnation - SITA. Notably, earlier Kareena Kapoor Khan's name was doing the rounds for this film, which had angered the netizens.

Details

'This will change the course of how we perceive mythology'

The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and written by him and KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had also written the screenplay for Thalaivii. Talking about it, Desai told, "I'm ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology." Thanking the producers, he highlighted how his dream "is now a reality."

Quote

Kangana symbolizes spirit and essence of the Indian woman: Producer

Saloni Sharma, who is backing the project through her SS Productions, justified why Ranaut was the obvious choice. "Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect." "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our VFX magnum opus," she added.

Instagram Post

Ranaut shared the first look of her next venture

Release

This venture will be released in five languages

Noted poet and lyricist Manoj Muntashir will be penning down the dialogues for this multilingual film. Unlike Thalaivii, which was made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, this venture will release in five languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Raj Joshi's Human Being Studio is the co-producer of The Incarnation - SITA. Casting details about other actors have not been revealed yet.

Past event

Social media didn't want Kapoor Khan to play 'Sita Mata'

Earlier when Kapoor Khan's name cropped up for the film, social media erupted in anger. Remarks like "Taimur's Mother' will not be my Sita Mata," and "What qualities of Sita does she have?" scorched Twitter. That time itself they had suggested the names of Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty as possible leads. Even Prasad had proposed the National award winner's name.