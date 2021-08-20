IFFM 2021: Suriya, Vidya Balan win Best Performance (Actor) Awards

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 05:28 pm

The winners of IFFM 2021 are announced today

A fortnight ago, The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021 had announced its nominations, and today they declared its winners. South superstar Suriya Sivakumar has bagged the Best Performance Male (Feature) award for his stellar performance in Soorarai Pottru. This is not it! This IMDb third-ranked movie also won the Best Film title. Vidya Balan won the Best Performance Female (Feature) for Sherni.

Twitter Post

'Congratulations to Suriya,' says IFFM

#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE MALE (FEATURE)✨



Web Series

Samantha Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee ruled the series category

Amazon Prime Video's show, The Family Man S02, won big in the web series category. Both the lead actors, Samantha Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee were awarded Best Performance titles. Interestingly, their characters were pitted against each other, but both their acting left a lasting impact. The honor of the Best Web Series, however, went to another show of the same streamer, Mirzapur S02.

Diversity

Pankaj Tripathi honored with Diversity In Cinema Award

The IFFM 2021 also gave away a few honorary mention awards. One of them was bagged by Prithvi Konanur for Best Director for the film, Pinki Elli? Further, the nine-year-old event celebrated the diversity factor, that's being given a lot of attention nowadays. In this light, Pankaj Tripathi, a versatile star of the Indian cinema, was honored with the Diversity in Cinema Award.

Equality

Commendable! 'Equality in Cinema' was also one of the categories

In a commendable move, Equality in Cinema was also given a generous nod at the IFFM. Assamese flick God on the Balcony (about a husband carrying his wife's body on his shoulders since the government is least bothered), Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen (society's conventional mindset for married women) and a short film Sheer Qorma (about two queer lovers' struggle) were given awards.

Best Director

Finally, Best Director went to Anurag Basu for 'Ludo'

After Barfi! (2012), director Anurag Basu failed to impress viewers/critics with his next film, Jagga Jasoos. But his last year's anthology, Ludo, released on Netflix, garnered immense appreciation and now, he won the Best Director category at IFFM. Other awards were — Best Documentary to Shut Up Sona, Best Indie Film to Fire In The Mountains and IFFM Disruptor Award to Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.