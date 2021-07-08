2021 IFFM: Richa, Onir to head jury for short-film competition

Credits: Chadha and Onir have been announced as the jury members for a short film competition at 2021 IFFM

Actor Richa Chadha and filmmaker Onir have been announced as the jury members for a short film competition at the 2021 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The festival organizer said that theme for this year's competition is modern slavery and equality. The theme was decided with an aim to address the threats to principles of equality, freedom, and inclusion in the contemporary world.

Reaction

Glad to be back as a judge this time: Chadha

Chadha is no stranger to the IFFM as her critically-acclaimed feature Love Sonia had opened the 2018 edition of the festival. The actor said she's glad to be back as a judge this time. "Being a part of IFFM Short Film Festival 2021 as a jury member is an incredible feeling. To be back here again, but as a judge...is very exciting," she said.

Statement

Aware of the difficulty to make a short feature: Chadha

"We are sure to expect some astounding short films on the theme of modern slavery and equality, both of which are complex subjects," Chadha said in a statement. The 34-year-old actor, who had featured in Arati Kadav's short film 55 km/sec, said she is aware of how difficult it is to make a short feature.

Statement

Impressed by the depth of short films: Onir

Onir, 52, associated with the IFFM since its inception, said he was impressed by the depth of short films. "I think that modern-day slavery runs in streams throughout our present world and the severe exploitation of people comes in many forms. And while our Constitution says that every single person has the Right to Equality, is that really the case in reality?" he said.

Opportunity

Excited to have Chadha and Onir as judges: IFFM Director

"This year's theme gives filmmakers a chance to explore these sides of society which reflect the kind of humanity we have in present times. I am excited to see what the filmmakers come up with," the I Am director said. IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said she is excited to have Chadha and Onir as the judges for the short film competition.

Format

Festival will run from August 12 in physical format

"They (Chadha and Onir) are exactly the kind of judges who not only inspire others but have a huge body of supreme work to represent their expertise and flair in their respective fields," Lange added. The physical format of the prestigious festival will run from August 12 to 20, while its digital edition will run from August 15 to 30 across Australia.