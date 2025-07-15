How Mitchell Starc fared in his 100th Test: Key stats

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc set several records in the 3rd and final Test against West Indies in Kingston. In his 100th Test appearance, Starc took seven wickets, including six in the final innings. He recorded a fifer off just 15 balls. His effort not only won Australia the Day-Night Test by 176 runs but bowled out West Indies for a record 27.

Match How the match panned out Electing to bat on a spicy Sabina Park wicket, Australia racked up 225 in the first innings. However, the Windies were bowled out for just 143. Alzarri Joseph took 5/27 as WI bowled out Australia for 121 in the third innings. Chasing 204, WI perished for 27 on Day 3. Star took a six-fer, and Scott Boland shone with a hat-trick.

First over Sensational first over from Starc Starc's record-breaking feat began with a sensational first over where he dismissed John Campbell on the very first ball. He then dismissed debutant Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King in the same over, leaving West Indies reeling at 0/3. This was the fourth occasion of Starc striking with the opening delivery of an innings. Mikyle Louis, Shai Hope, and Jayden Seales were Starc's other victims.

Bowling Exceptional returns from Starc Starc returned figures worth 6/9 from 7.3 overs in the fourth innings, his career-best in the format. This was his 16th Test fifer. Starc, who became the 16th Aussie to complete 100 Test appearances, has now raced past 400 wickets (now 402) at 27.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also propelled past 150 wickets (now 152) in away Tests, averaging 26.77 (5W: 8).

Information Fourth Australian to 400 Test wickets Starc's 400th Test wicket came in his second over when he trapped Louis lbw in front with another inswinger. This made him the fourth Australian to reach this milestone after Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), and Nathan Lyon (562).

Information Fifth fifer in pink-ball Tests Starc, the most successful bowler in Day-Night Tests, claimed his fifth fifer in pink-ball games. No other bowler has attained the milestone more than twice. He has now raced to 81 wickets from 14 Day-Night Tests at an average of 17.08.