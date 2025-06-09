What's the story

The third ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final is set to take place at Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11.

South Africa will face defending champions Australia in this highly anticipated clash.

The Proteas topped the WTC table, winning seven of their last eight matches to reach the final for the first time.

Meanwhile, Australia secured their second consecutive final berth after a home series win against India in their recent summer season.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles.