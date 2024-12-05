Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming Adelaide Test, key player battles to watch include Yashasvi Jaiswal against Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma against Nathan Lyon, and Indian batters against Scott Boland.

Rohit Sharma returns to the middle order after missing the Perth Test, while Australia introduces speedster Scott Boland.

Jasprit Bumrah, who dominated the Perth Test, will again challenge Australian openers Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja.

India won the 1st Test in Perth by 295 runs

Australia vs India, Adelaide Test (D/N): Key player battles

What's the story Australia and India will lock horns in the 2nd Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The impending encounter will be played under the lights. Over the years, the two teams have showed their domination with the pink ball, which could make life difficult for the batters. The Adelaide Test offers quite a few intriguing player battles. Here are a few of them.

#1

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mitchell Starc

Although Yashasvi Jaiswal made a fine 161 in the second innings of Perth Test, he was exposed against Mitchell Starc in the first. Starc dismissed the left-handed batter for an eight-ball duck. The second innings saw Jaiswal score 51 runs off 77 balls against Starc. It will be interesting to see how Jaiswal faces the Starc threat with the pink ball.

#2

Rohit Sharma vs Nathan Lyon

Rohit Sharma is back in action after missing the Perth Test due to personal reasons. Ahead of the 2nd Test, Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul will continue to open with Jaiswal. This means the Indian skipper will bat in the middle order. As the match progresses, Rohit will face off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has dismissed him nine times in 18 Test innings.

#3

Indian batters vs Scott Boland

Australia have made a solitary change to their Playing XI from Perth. They have added speedster Scott Boland in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood. Boland, a tally fast bowler, perturbed India in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval. He dismissed Shubman Gill twice besides getting rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the Test.

#4

Australian openers vs Jasprit Bumrah

The magic of Jasprit Bumrah was all over the Perth Test. He was adjudged the Player of the Match after finishing with eight wickets. Notably, Bumrah dismissed both Aussie openers Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja in the first innings. He dismissed McSweeney in the second innings to stamp his authority over the Australian top order. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head also fell to Bumrah.