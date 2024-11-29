Summarize Simplifying... In short Shubman Gill, a key player in India's cricket team, is back in practice after a thumb injury sidelined him in November.

Assistant coach Morne Morkel hinted at Gill's potential return in the upcoming practice game against Prime Ministers XI in Canberra.

Shubman Gill resumes practice; will he play in Adelaide?

By Parth Dhall 11:31 am Nov 29, 202411:31 am

What's the story Star Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is back in the nets! The news comes after he was ruled out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth with a thumb injury. While his availability for the 2nd Test match against Australia in Adelaide remains unconfirmed, his return to batting practice is certainly a positive development. The Adelaide Oval will host the 2nd Test, a pink-ball affair, starting December 6.

Gill joins team practice in Canberra

As per reports, Gill took part in Team India's practice session in Canberra. This was his first batting stint since he suffered a thumb injury on November 16 during a match simulation against India A. His absence from the Perth Test was covered by Devdutt Padikkal, who had a modest outing with scores of 0 and 25 runs.

Gill's recovery progress and upcoming practice match

Initially, reports indicated Gill could sit out for at least two weeks due to his injury. However, Team India's assistant coach Morne Morkel hinted Gill could play going forward depending on his recovery. Gill is now expected to play India's practice game against Prime Ministers XI in Canberra, starting November 30.

Gill at number three

Gill, who made his debut during India's Australia tour almost four years ago, has since become a key cog in India's batting unit. He has scored 924 runs in 25 innings at number three with three centuries, averaging 42.07 at this position which is higher than his career average of 36.73. His potential absence from the upcoming Test could require the team to strategize differently.