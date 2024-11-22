Summarize Simplifying... In short Day 1 of the Perth Test saw Australia and India struggle with the bat, with Australia losing their first five wickets before reaching 40 for only the second time since 1980.

Indian batter Rishabh Pant joined Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2,000-plus runs club in ICC World Test Championship history, while KL Rahul surpassed 3,000 runs in Tests.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood became Australia's most successful pacer against India in Tests, breaking Brett Lee's record. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bumrah shone for India versus AUS

Perth Test: Decoding the interesting stats from Day 1

By Rajdeep Saha 07:32 pm Nov 22, 202407:32 pm

What's the story Day 1 of the first Test between Australia and India held at the Optus Stadium in Perth saw a total of 17 wickets fall. India were folded for a paltry score of 150 with Josh Hazlewood leading the charge with a four-fer. In response, India bowled well as the Aussies finished the day on 67/7 at stumps. Jasprit Bumrah was sensational, taking four scalps. Here are interesting stats from Day 1.

Aussies

Australia lose 5 scalps under 40 runs`

Australia were reduced to 38/5 in the 17th over following the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh. As per Cricbuzz, this was only the second instance of Australia losing their first five wickets in an innings of a home Test before the score reaching 40 since 1980. The other instance came against South Africa in Hobart in 2016. They were reduced to 17/5 in that game.

Seamers

A unique tally with the seamers in fray

Notably, there have been 94 days of play where the ball seamed on average more than the 0.793 degrees on view on Day 1 in Perth on Friday for the seamers. However, only one of those days had a lower batting average than 10.64 by both India and Australia combined (181 runs for 17 wickets). Earlier, Day 2 of the Brisbane Test between Australia & South Africa in 2022 saw 18 scalps fall for 185 runs (avg deviation: 0.810 degrees).

Information

Kohli clocks this unwanted record

Marnus Labuschagne was dropped in the 3rd over by Virat Kohli off Bumrah's bowling. Interestingly, Kohli now has the highest catches dropped percentage since 2011 (Min 100 chances). Kohli (29.6%) is only behind the 31.7% of former England pacer James Anderson.

India

India lose all 10 wickets on Day 1

For the ninth time, India were bowled out on the opening day of an away series and the first time since Kingston 2011 versus hosts West Indies. Meanwhile, the 49.4 overs faced on Day 1 in Perth on Friday, is the fewest overs faced by the side in those nine instances.

Pant

Pant becomes 3rd Indian batter with this feat

Rishabh Pant became the 3rd Indian batter with 2,000-plus runs in ICC World Test Championship history. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pant attained the milestone on Day 1 as he scored a vital 37 in India's score of 150. Pant was dismissed by pacer Pat Cummins. Pant's 37-run knock was laced with three fours and a six. Pant, who has been in good form of late, has raced to 2,034 runs in the tournament.

Rahul

KL Rahul completes 3,000 runs in Test cricket

Indian batter KL Rahul completed 3,000 runs in Tests. He achieved the milestone with his 19th run. Rahul, who opened the innings for India, was out controversially for 26 runs. He faced 74 balls before being dismissed by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. Playing his 54th match, Rahul has gone past 3,000 runs (3,007) from 92 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. During his knock of 26, Rahul also went past 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket (7,012).

Do you know?

3rd duck for Steve Smith versus India

Australian batter Steve Smith fell for a first-ball duck off Bumrah's bowling. Notably, he recorded his 3rd career duck against India in Tests. Meanwhile, Smith fell for his 11th duck overall in Tests.

Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood becomes Australia's most successful pacer vs India (Tests)

Josh Hazlewood broke Brett Lee's record to become Australia's most successful pacer in Test matches against India. Hazlewood picked four wickets in the first innings, taking his tally to 55 wickets from 29 innings of 16 Tests against India. Lee claimed 53 scalps versus India in his career. The veteran pacer has now raced to 277 wickets from 71 Test matches, averaging 24.57 runs per wicket.