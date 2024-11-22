KL Rahul completes 3,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats
Indian batter KL Rahul has completed 7,000 runs in FC cricket, including 3,000 in Tests. He achieved the milestone with his 19th run on Day 1 of the first Test versus Australia in Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday. Rahul, who opened the innings for India, was out controversially for 26 runs. He faced 74 balls before being dismissed by left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.
Rahul scores 26 runs before being dismissed
Rahul held his fort in the middle and put a price on his wicket. He managed to hit three fours. He saw three Indian wickets fall on the cheap (32/3) before he too walked back in the morning session in the 23rd over. Despite lack of conclusive evidence, Rahul was adjudged to have nicked the ball after the Aussies opted for a review.
Breaking down his numbers
Playing his 54th match, Rahul has gone past 3,000 runs (3,007) from 92 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 33.78 with 15 fifties and 8 tons under his belt. 1,858 of Rahul's runs have come in away matches (home of oppostition) at 30.96. Meanwhile, he has amassed 1,149 runs at 39.62 at home.
7,000 runs for Rahul in FC cricket
During his knock of 26, Rahul also went past 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He has raced to 7,012 runs at an average of around 43. He has 18 tons and 34 fifties in FC cricket.