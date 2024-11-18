Summarize Simplifying... In short Steven Smith, in his 14-year Test career, has scored 4,701 runs from 53 home Tests, with an impressive average of 62.68.

He's particularly strong against England, India, and West Indies, with averages of 54.50, 83.23, and 117.80 respectively.

By Parth Dhall 02:22 pm Nov 18, 202402:22 pm

What's the story The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be upon us from November 22 at the Perth Stadium. Both Australia and India boast star-studded rosters that will battle it out in five Tests. Steven Smith will once again be the nucleus of Australia's batting line-up. Although Smith's recent form is under the scanner, his run at home can't be ignored. Here are his Test numbers at home.

Stats

Over 4,700 Test runs at home

In a career spanning over a decade, Smith has racked up 4,701 runs from 53 home Tests at an incredible average of 62.68. As many as 16 of his 32 Test centuries have come in home conditions. His tally also includes 19 half-centuries. Smith has batted a total of 63 times at number four in home Tests.

Nations

Incredible numbers against England, India, and WI

Most of Smith's Test runs at home have come against England. He owns 1,417 runs in 18 home Tests at 54.50 against this side. Interestingly, Smith has 1,082 runs in eight Tests at an astronomical average of 83.23 against India at home. He has tallied five tons each against England and India at home. His Test average against West Indies at home reads 117.80.

Information

Smith eyes this feat at home

In the upcoming series, Smith could become only the sixth Australian with 5,000-plus Test runs at home. He is only behind Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, David Warner, and Matthew Hayden in this regard.

Information

Smith at four in home Tests

As mentioned, Smith has batted 63 times (38 matches) at number in home Tests. In these games, he has scored 3,585 runs at a remarkable average of 67.64. The tally includes 12 tons and 14 half-centuries.

Career

Smith's staggering Test numbers

In his 14-year Test career, Smith has amassed 9,685 runs from 109 matches. He averages 56.97, the highest for an Australian batter (among players with 60-plus Tests). Smith, with 32, has the joint second-most centuries in the format for Australia with Waugh. They are only behind Ponting (41). Smith smashed a blistering 239 against England in 2017, his highest score in Test cricket.